Sontag Advisory LLC Takes Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Sontag Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ROP. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 14.4% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 49.2% in the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 3.5% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 10.2% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 3,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 36.3% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. 92.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ROP stock opened at $417.95 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $240.00 and a 12 month high of $455.72. The firm has a market cap of $43.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $405.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $406.54.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.13. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 29.75% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 12.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a $0.5625 dividend. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.71%.

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.67, for a total value of $214,835.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,668,092.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ROP shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $374.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $479.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $416.90.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. It offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

