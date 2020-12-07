SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) Shares Purchased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) by 100.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,298,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,150,422 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.09% of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF worth $123,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 52.4% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,143 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 790,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,565,000 after purchasing an additional 107,000 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $154,000. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 172,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,573,000 after purchasing an additional 28,704 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 7,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF alerts:

Shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF stock opened at $56.73 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.42. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a twelve month low of $23.95 and a twelve month high of $59.08.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Read More: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.