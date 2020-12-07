Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) PT Lowered to $180.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) had its price target cut by BMO Capital Markets from $235.00 to $180.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

SPLK has been the subject of several other reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of Splunk from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Splunk in a report on Thursday, August 20th. They set a buy rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Splunk from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Splunk from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $178.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their target price on Splunk from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Splunk currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $213.16.

Splunk stock opened at $161.07 on Thursday. Splunk has a 12 month low of $93.92 and a 12 month high of $225.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $201.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $196.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $25.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.19 and a beta of 1.57.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The software company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $559.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $613.83 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 27.62% and a negative return on equity of 25.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Splunk will post -3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Splunk news, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 1,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.95, for a total transaction of $324,718.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 154,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,839,488.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 1,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.92, for a total value of $211,406.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,879 shares of company stock valued at $15,639,937 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Splunk in the third quarter worth $1,261,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Splunk in the 3rd quarter worth about $8,466,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Splunk during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Splunk during the 3rd quarter valued at about $235,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Splunk by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,184 shares of the software company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Splunk Inc develops and markets software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Enterprise, a real-time data platform, which include collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud, a cloud service for machine data.

