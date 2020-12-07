Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Holdings Boosted by Castleark Management LLC

Castleark Management LLC boosted its holdings in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 179,545 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,190 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $2,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SU. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 5.0% in the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 169,067 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after purchasing an additional 7,994 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 927.0% in the third quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 893,905 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $10,881,000 after purchasing an additional 806,868 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 7.3% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 228,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,844,000 after purchasing an additional 15,426 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 2.1% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 4,783,268 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $83,020,000 after purchasing an additional 96,735 shares during the period. Finally, Arden Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 6.4% in the third quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 41,653 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 2,514 shares during the period. 65.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Suncor Energy stock opened at $17.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $27.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.78 and a beta of 1.47. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $34.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.47.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.22. Suncor Energy had a negative net margin of 17.17% and a positive return on equity of 0.44%. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Suncor Energy Inc. will post -1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.1606 dividend. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.72%.

A number of research firms recently commented on SU. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Finally, Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.08.

Suncor Energy Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

