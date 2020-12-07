Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) Now Covered by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $30.00 target price on the pipeline company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on TRGP. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a research note on Thursday. They set an outperform rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James raised shares of Targa Resources from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Capital One Financial raised shares of Targa Resources from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Targa Resources from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Targa Resources currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.17.

TRGP opened at $26.52 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 2.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.50. Targa Resources has a twelve month low of $3.66 and a twelve month high of $42.13.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Targa Resources had a negative net margin of 22.86% and a positive return on equity of 3.89%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Targa Resources will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is -49.38%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 211.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,557 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its holdings in Targa Resources by 62.8% during the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 3,069 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new stake in Targa Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC raised its holdings in Targa Resources by 173.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 3,778 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 2,396 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products.

