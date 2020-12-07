The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Price Target to $260.00

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) had its target price boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

OKTA has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Okta from $190.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, August 28th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Okta in a report on Friday, August 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $255.00 price target on shares of Okta in a report on Sunday, November 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Okta from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Okta from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $234.20.

NASDAQ:OKTA opened at $240.98 on Thursday. Okta has a one year low of $88.66 and a one year high of $258.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 5.07 and a current ratio of 5.07. The firm has a market cap of $30.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -126.83 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $227.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $210.80.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. Okta had a negative net margin of 32.93% and a negative return on equity of 35.07%. The company had revenue of $217.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Okta will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Okta news, insider Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,126,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles Race sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.47, for a total transaction of $10,223,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 66,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,685,586.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 355,479 shares of company stock worth $79,180,467 over the last ninety days. 12.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Okta in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,546,000. Avion Wealth acquired a new stake in Okta in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Okta in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Okta by 2,057.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in Okta by 109.7% in the 3rd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,929 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.40% of the company’s stock.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc provides identity management platforms for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

