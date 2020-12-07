The Rowe Companies (OTCMKTS:ROWC) and Hooker Furniture (NASDAQ:HOFT) Financial Analysis

The Rowe Companies (OTCMKTS:ROWC) and Hooker Furniture (NASDAQ:HOFT) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

80.1% of Hooker Furniture shares are held by institutional investors. 32.9% of The Rowe Companies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of Hooker Furniture shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares The Rowe Companies and Hooker Furniture’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Rowe Companies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Hooker Furniture $610.82 million 0.63 $17.08 million N/A N/A

Hooker Furniture has higher revenue and earnings than The Rowe Companies.

Volatility & Risk

The Rowe Companies has a beta of -29.67, meaning that its stock price is 3,067% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hooker Furniture has a beta of 0.78, meaning that its stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares The Rowe Companies and Hooker Furniture’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Rowe Companies N/A N/A N/A Hooker Furniture -3.24% 6.11% 4.19%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for The Rowe Companies and Hooker Furniture, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Rowe Companies 0 0 0 0 N/A Hooker Furniture 0 0 1 0 3.00

Hooker Furniture has a consensus target price of $30.00, suggesting a potential downside of 7.95%. Given Hooker Furniture’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Hooker Furniture is more favorable than The Rowe Companies.

Summary

Hooker Furniture beats The Rowe Companies on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

The Rowe Companies Company Profile

The Rowe Companies, Inc. is a holding company, which through its subsidiaries manufactures and markets home furnishings in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Home Furnishings and Retail Home Furnishings. The Wholesale Home Furnishings segment designs and manufactures upholstered furniture, including sofas, loveseats, benches, ottomans and chairs, occasional chairs, and sleep sofas covered with fabric, as well as finished leather accent pieces, such as chairs, benches, and ottomans. The Retail Home Furnishings segment offers upholstered furniture, leather furniture, case goods, dining sets, rugs, and home accessories through company-owned stores, catalog, and Internet. The Rowe Companies, Inc. was formerly known as Rowe Furniture Corporation and changed its name to The Rowe Companies, Inc. in March 1999. The Rowe Companies, Inc. was founded in 1946 and is based in McLean, Virginia. On September 18, 2006, The Rowe Companies, Inc. filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the US Bankruptcy Court for the Eastern District of Virginia, Alexandria. The plan was later approved as Chapter 11 liquidation October 25, 2007.

Hooker Furniture Company Profile

Hooker Furniture Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, imports, and markets residential household, hospitality, and contract furniture. The company operates through three segments: Hooker Branded, Home Meridian, and Domestic Upholstery. The Hooker Branded segment offers a range of design categories, including home entertainment, home office, accent, dining, and bedroom furniture under the Hooker Furniture brand name; and imported upholstered furniture under the Hooker Upholstery brand. The Home Meridian segment provides home furnishings under the Accentrics Home brand; a range of bedroom, dining room, accent, display cabinet, home office, and youth furnishings under the Pulaski Furniture and Samuel Lawrence Furniture brands; and imported leather motion upholstery under the Prime Resources International brand. This segment also designs and supplies hotel furnishings for four and five-star hotels under the Samuel Lawrence Hospitality brand name; and ready-to-assemble furniture to mass marketers and e-commerce customers under the HMidea brand. The Domestic Upholstery segment offers motion and stationary leather furniture under the Bradington-Young brand; occasional chairs, settees, sofas, and sectional seating under the Sam Moore Furniture brand; and upholstered furniture, such as private label sectionals, modulars, sofas, chairs, ottomans, benches, beds, and dining chairs for lifestyle specialty retailers under the Shenandoah Furniture brand. The company also supplies upholstered seating and casegoods to upscale senior living and assisted living facilities through designers, design firms, industry dealers, and distributors under the H Contract brand; and interior designer products under the Lifestyle Brands name. It sells home furnishing products through retailers comprising independent furniture stores, department stores, mass merchants, national chains, warehouse clubs, catalog merchants, interior designers, and e-commerce retailers principally in North America. Hooker Furniture Corporation was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Martinsville, Virginia.

