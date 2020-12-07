Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) Shares Sold by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec decreased its holdings in shares of Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Tiffany & Co. were worth $1,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mackay Shields LLC grew its position in Tiffany & Co. by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 18,125 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,100,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 1.9% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 16,552 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 5.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 163,691 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $19,961,000 after acquiring an additional 8,536 shares in the last quarter. Atom Investors LP acquired a new stake in Tiffany & Co. during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,118,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Tiffany & Co. by 170.9% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 235,483 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,550,000 after purchasing an additional 148,550 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Tiffany & Co. from $135.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Tiffany & Co. from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tiffany & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.92.

NYSE TIF opened at $131.26 on Monday. Tiffany & Co. has a 1-year low of $103.89 and a 1-year high of $134.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $15.94 billion, a PE ratio of 64.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.35.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Tiffany & Co. had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 8.43%. As a group, analysts predict that Tiffany & Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. Tiffany & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.54%.

In related news, insider Mark J. Erceg sold 106,909 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.61, for a total value of $14,070,293.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Alessandro Bogliolo sold 5,245 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.29, for a total transaction of $688,616.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,719,172.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 283,136 shares of company stock valued at $37,260,854 over the last quarter. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Tiffany & Co.

Tiffany & Co, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells watches, home and accessories products, and fragrances; and wholesales diamonds and earnings. The company sells its products through retail, Internet and catalog, business-to-business, and wholesale distribution channels.

