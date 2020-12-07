UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

UBS has been the subject of several other reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut UBS Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Get UBS Group alerts:

UBS opened at $14.44 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.01. UBS Group has a 12-month low of $7.48 and a 12-month high of $14.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.56, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.21.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $9.02 billion during the quarter. UBS Group had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 15.29%. On average, equities research analysts predict that UBS Group will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in shares of UBS Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of UBS Group by 595.6% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,706 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,317 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of UBS Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in UBS Group by 118.3% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,216 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 2,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JBF Capital Inc. bought a new position in UBS Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.77% of the company’s stock.

UBS Group Company Profile

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional and corporate client worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advisory and solutions to private clients, and high and ultra high net worth clients.

Recommended Story: volatile stocks

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for UBS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.