Union Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:LATN) Shares Sold by Boothbay Fund Management LLC

Boothbay Fund Management LLC decreased its holdings in Union Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:LATN) by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 250,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,752 shares during the quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Union Acquisition Corp. II were worth $2,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Glazer Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Acquisition Corp. II by 1.2% during the third quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 2,441,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,241,000 after purchasing an additional 28,900 shares during the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. raised its holdings in Union Acquisition Corp. II by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 73,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 16,490 shares during the period. Periscope Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Union Acquisition Corp. II by 7.0% during the third quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 1,133,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,252,000 after buying an additional 74,250 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC lifted its stake in Union Acquisition Corp. II by 2.3% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 940,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,287,000 after buying an additional 20,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Acquisition Corp. II in the third quarter worth about $124,000. 57.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LATN stock opened at $10.13 on Monday. Union Acquisition Corp. II has a 52-week low of $8.99 and a 52-week high of $10.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.96.

Union Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

