Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Engineers Gate Manager LP

Engineers Gate Manager LP decreased its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,890 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 7,623 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $4,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UNP. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 196.8% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. 78.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.79, for a total value of $193,790.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,466,035.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.51, for a total value of $1,051,061.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,558 shares in the company, valued at $12,230,714.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on UNP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Union Pacific from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Union Pacific from $225.00 to $223.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Raymond James lowered their price target on Union Pacific from $227.00 to $220.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Union Pacific from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on Union Pacific from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.46.

Shares of NYSE UNP opened at $206.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.96. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $105.08 and a 52 week high of $211.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.56, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $197.24 and its 200 day moving average is $186.07.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.05). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 27.54%. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.30%.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

