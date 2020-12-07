Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) Price Target Raised to $10.60

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $9.80 to $10.60 in a report published on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on UE. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Urban Edge Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. TheStreet lowered Urban Edge Properties from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Urban Edge Properties in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Urban Edge Properties from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.34.

Shares of NYSE UE opened at $13.67 on Thursday. Urban Edge Properties has a one year low of $6.98 and a one year high of $20.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 12.62 and a quick ratio of 12.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 1.46.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.27). Urban Edge Properties had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 38.87%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Urban Edge Properties will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UE. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Urban Edge Properties by 4,097.2% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,950 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. Eii Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 89.1% during the 3rd quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 10,526 shares during the period. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $222,000. 88.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 78 properties totaling 15.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

