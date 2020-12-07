ValuEngine Downgrades Fangdd Network Group (NASDAQ:DUO) to Buy

Fangdd Network Group (NASDAQ:DUO) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.
Shares of NASDAQ:DUO opened at $10.10 on Friday. Fangdd Network Group has a 12-month low of $5.66 and a 12-month high of $129.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $844.80 million and a P/E ratio of -3.01.
About Fangdd Network Group
