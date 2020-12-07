ValuEngine Downgrades Fangdd Network Group (NASDAQ:DUO) to Buy

Fangdd Network Group (NASDAQ:DUO) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:DUO opened at $10.10 on Friday. Fangdd Network Group has a 12-month low of $5.66 and a 12-month high of $129.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $844.80 million and a P/E ratio of -3.01.

Get Fangdd Network Group alerts:

About Fangdd Network Group

Fangdd Network Group Ltd. operates as an online real estate marketplace in the People's Republic of China. The company operates fangdd.com, an agent-centric data-driven transaction platform that provides region-specific real estate news, information, property data, and access to shared-interest online communities, as well as offers transaction facilitation services and data analytic products.

Featured Story: Forex

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Fangdd Network Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fangdd Network Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.