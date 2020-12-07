ValuEngine Downgrades TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) to Sell

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research lifted their target price on TopBuild from $207.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on TopBuild from $150.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on TopBuild from $160.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Stephens lifted their target price on TopBuild from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on TopBuild in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. TopBuild presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.00.

BLD opened at $163.55 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $173.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.49. TopBuild has a 52 week low of $54.83 and a 52 week high of $191.79. The firm has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The construction company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.32. TopBuild had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 8.36%. The company had revenue of $697.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.39 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that TopBuild will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Steven P. Raia sold 1,255 shares of TopBuild stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.53, for a total transaction of $210,250.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John S. Peterson sold 2,750 shares of TopBuild stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.44, for a total value of $501,710.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in TopBuild during the third quarter worth $40,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of TopBuild in the third quarter worth $53,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 16.9% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 512 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 75.3% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 596 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of TopBuild in the third quarter worth $77,000. 83.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TopBuild

TopBuild Corp. installs and distributes insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers insulation products, rain gutters, glass and windows, afterpaint products, fireproofing and firestopping products, garage doors, fireplaces, shower enclosures, closet shelving, accessories, and other products; and insulation installation services.

