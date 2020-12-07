ValuEngine Upgrades Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) to “Hold”

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

APOG has been the topic of a number of other reports. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Apogee Enterprises from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, September 18th. BidaskClub raised shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Apogee Enterprises presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

Shares of NASDAQ APOG opened at $28.36 on Friday. Apogee Enterprises has a 12-month low of $13.77 and a 12-month high of $41.07. The stock has a market cap of $748.31 million, a PE ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.85 and a 200 day moving average of $23.04.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $319.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.89 million. Apogee Enterprises had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 10.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Apogee Enterprises will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APOG. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 492.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 147,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,537,000 after acquiring an additional 122,790 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 95,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,563,000 after acquiring an additional 7,769 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,840,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises in the second quarter valued at about $326,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 88.4% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,636 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.23% of the company’s stock.

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window; curtain wall; storefront; and entrance systems, such as the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

