ValuEngine Upgrades AVITA Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RCEL) to Strong-Buy

AVITA Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RCEL) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AVITA Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of AVITA Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, August 30th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of AVITA Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of AVITA Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.20.

Get AVITA Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:RCEL opened at $20.86 on Friday. AVITA Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $19.54 and a 12 month high of $55.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $451.06 million, a PE ratio of -10.08 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.40 and a 200-day moving average of $20.43.

AVITA Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RCEL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $5.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AVITA Therapeutics will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael S. Perry sold 7,128 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.26, for a total value of $187,181.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,220 shares of company stock valued at $841,204.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in AVITA Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $697,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in AVITA Therapeutics by 285.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 13,555 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of AVITA Therapeutics by 20.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of AVITA Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $3,313,000. Finally, KAMES CAPITAL plc purchased a new position in shares of AVITA Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $3,353,000. Institutional investors own 6.64% of the company’s stock.

About AVITA Therapeutics

AVITA Therapeutics, Inc operates as a commercial-stage regenerative tissue company in the United States, Australia, and the United Kingdom. It offers regenerative products to address unmet medical needs in burn injuries, trauma injuries, chronic wounds, and dermatological and aesthetics indications, including vitiligo.

Read More: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for AVITA Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AVITA Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.