ValuEngine Upgrades Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) to “Buy”

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CUE. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cue Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Cue Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Cue Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Cue Biopharma has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.83.

CUE opened at $13.48 on Friday. Cue Biopharma has a 1-year low of $9.30 and a 1-year high of $31.69. The company has a market cap of $408.15 million, a P/E ratio of -8.59 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.01.

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.02. Cue Biopharma had a negative net margin of 1,142.70% and a negative return on equity of 63.69%. The firm had revenue of $0.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.00 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Cue Biopharma will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Cameron Gray purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 672,500 shares in the company, valued at $10,087,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nantahala Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cue Biopharma by 0.7% in the third quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 2,342,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,250,000 after acquiring an additional 16,828 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Cue Biopharma by 9.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,115,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,841,000 after acquiring an additional 183,889 shares during the last quarter. Corriente Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cue Biopharma by 117.8% in the third quarter. Corriente Advisors LLC now owns 1,437,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,634,000 after acquiring an additional 777,458 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Cue Biopharma by 31.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,353,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,367,000 after acquiring an additional 326,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cue Biopharma by 44.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,337,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,785,000 after acquiring an additional 410,373 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.25% of the company’s stock.

About Cue Biopharma

Cue Biopharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a range of cancers, chronic infectious diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Its lead drug candidate CUE-101, a protein biologic that is in Phase I clinical trials designed to target and activate antigen-specific T cells for human papilloma virus driven cancers.

Analyst Recommendations for Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE)

