ValuEngine Upgrades Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) to Sell

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.
A number of other research firms have also issued reports on TSLX. Raymond James raised Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.
TSLX opened at $21.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.00. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a 52 week low of $11.25 and a 52 week high of $23.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the second quarter valued at $63,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 10.4% in the third quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the second quarter valued at $199,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the third quarter valued at $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.84% of the company’s stock.
Sixth Street Specialty Lending Company Profile
Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), mezzanine debt, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.
