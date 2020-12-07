ValuEngine Upgrades Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) to Sell

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on TSLX. Raymond James raised Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

TSLX opened at $21.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.00. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a 52 week low of $11.25 and a 52 week high of $23.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $71.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.11 million. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 40.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Sixth Street Specialty Lending will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the second quarter valued at $63,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 10.4% in the third quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the second quarter valued at $199,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the third quarter valued at $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.84% of the company’s stock.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Company Profile

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), mezzanine debt, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

