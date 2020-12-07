ValuEngine Upgrades Superior Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SPNX) to Buy

Superior Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SPNX) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

SPNX opened at $0.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.19 million, a P/E ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 2.94. Superior Energy Services has a 1 year low of $0.23 and a 1 year high of $6.07.

Superior Energy Services, Inc provides oilfield services and equipment to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Drilling Products and Services, Onshore Completion and Workover Services, Production Services, and Technical Solutions.

