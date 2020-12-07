Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of clinical-stage product candidates for central nervous system disorders. It is developing important new medicines to improve the lives of patients. It uses new technologies, including genetics & genomics, to inform our drug discovery, our clinical trials, and our commercial positioning of our compounds. The Company has three product candidates in clinical development. It’s lead product candidate, iloperidone, is a compound for the treatment of schizophrenia & bipolar disorder & is in a Phase III clinical trial for schizophrenia. It’s second product candidate, is a compound for the treatment of insomnia & depression which is currently in a Phase III clinical trial for insomnia. It’s third product candidate, is a compound for the treatment of excessive sleepiness & is ready for a Phase II clinical trial. “

VNDA has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine raised Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. UBS Group raised Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Vanda Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub raised Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.63.

Shares of VNDA opened at $13.35 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $730.14 million, a P/E ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 0.48. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $7.12 and a one year high of $17.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.07.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $60.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.00 million. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 27.43% and a net margin of 47.31%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vanda Pharmaceuticals will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 79.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,661 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 2,502 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 109.0% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,817 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 5,641 shares during the period.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt for the treatment of schizophrenia.

