Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of clinical-stage product candidates for central nervous system disorders. It is developing important new medicines to improve the lives of patients. It uses new technologies, including genetics & genomics, to inform our drug discovery, our clinical trials, and our commercial positioning of our compounds. The Company has three product candidates in clinical development. It’s lead product candidate, iloperidone, is a compound for the treatment of schizophrenia & bipolar disorder & is in a Phase III clinical trial for schizophrenia. It’s second product candidate, is a compound for the treatment of insomnia & depression which is currently in a Phase III clinical trial for insomnia. It’s third product candidate, is a compound for the treatment of excessive sleepiness & is ready for a Phase II clinical trial. “

VNDA has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Vanda Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group upgraded Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, October 10th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.63.

VNDA stock opened at $13.35 on Thursday. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $7.12 and a twelve month high of $17.85. The company has a market cap of $730.14 million, a PE ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.07.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 27.43% and a net margin of 47.31%. The firm had revenue of $60.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.00 million. Research analysts predict that Vanda Pharmaceuticals will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VNDA. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 1,573.9% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 303,864 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,935,000 after acquiring an additional 285,711 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 79.0% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 462,010 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,463,000 after acquiring an additional 203,873 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 733.0% in the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 166,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,906,000 after acquiring an additional 146,600 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $958,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,290,578 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,644,000 after acquiring an additional 89,615 shares in the last quarter.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt for the treatment of schizophrenia.

