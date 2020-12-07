Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) Price Target Raised to $18.00

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) had its target price lifted by Jefferies Financial Group from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Vanda Pharmaceuticals’ FY2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, November 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. BidaskClub upgraded Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, October 10th. UBS Group raised Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vanda Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.63.

Shares of VNDA opened at $13.35 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $730.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 0.48. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $7.12 and a one year high of $17.85.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $60.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.00 million. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 27.43% and a net margin of 47.31%. Sell-side analysts predict that Vanda Pharmaceuticals will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VNDA. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 1,573.9% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 303,864 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,935,000 after acquiring an additional 285,711 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 79.0% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 462,010 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,463,000 after acquiring an additional 203,873 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 733.0% during the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 166,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,906,000 after acquiring an additional 146,600 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $958,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,290,578 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,644,000 after acquiring an additional 89,615 shares in the last quarter.

About Vanda Pharmaceuticals

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt for the treatment of schizophrenia.

