Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by Columbia Asset Management

Columbia Asset Management trimmed its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41 shares during the quarter. Columbia Asset Management’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Private Portfolio Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 7,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $603,000. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $331,000. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 12.6% during the third quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.6% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 325,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,046,000 after buying an additional 23,060 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

VOO stock opened at $339.81 on Monday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $200.55 and a one year high of $339.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $321.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $304.37.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

See Also: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.