Vestcor Inc Cuts Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Vestcor Inc lessened its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,013 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Lam Research during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 137.8% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 107 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Mirova bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the third quarter worth $39,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Lam Research in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. raised its holdings in Lam Research by 55.1% in the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 76.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Lam Research stock opened at $499.98 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $403.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $347.05. The company has a market cap of $72.00 billion, a PE ratio of 28.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.18. Lam Research Co. has a 1-year low of $181.38 and a 1-year high of $501.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.68.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The semiconductor company reported $5.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.17 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 55.82% and a net margin of 23.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 22.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 8th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.60%.

In related news, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 14,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.01, for a total value of $5,211,193.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 15,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $5,749,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 53,505 shares of company stock valued at $20,532,200. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on LRCX. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Lam Research from $352.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Mizuho boosted their price target on Lam Research from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Lam Research from $376.00 to $424.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $385.44.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits in the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Taiwan, and the southeast Asia. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Article: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.