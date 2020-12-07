Vestcor Inc Cuts Stock Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Vestcor Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,376 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 69 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $1,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.6% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 1,644 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 15.4% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 771 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the second quarter worth $292,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the second quarter worth $890,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 29.3% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,593 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,418,000 after acquiring an additional 3,989 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.02, for a total transaction of $997,542.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 19,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,485,674.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.56, for a total value of $9,011,200.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 107,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,391,946.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,300 shares of company stock valued at $10,099,210 in the last quarter. 2.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ORLY. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Friday, August 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $508.00 price objective for the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $573.00 target price for the company. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $490.00 to $460.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $541.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $480.14.

Shares of ORLY stock opened at $450.00 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $452.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $445.98. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $251.51 and a fifty-two week high of $487.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.01.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $7.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.73. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 490.94% and a net margin of 14.45%. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 21.8 earnings per share for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, October 28th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the specialty retailer to purchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

O'Reilly Automotive Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

