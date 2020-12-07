Vestcor Inc Decreases Stock Holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Vestcor Inc cut its stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 1.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,477 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 59 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc’s holdings in ResMed were worth $767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in ResMed by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,281,481 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,276,843,000 after acquiring an additional 77,643 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in ResMed by 2.6% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 8,690,493 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,489,811,000 after acquiring an additional 221,840 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of ResMed by 15.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,630,909 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $281,593,000 after purchasing an additional 223,033 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of ResMed by 4.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,296,077 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $248,847,000 after purchasing an additional 54,252 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ResMed by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 718,741 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $123,214,000 after purchasing an additional 49,038 shares during the last quarter. 69.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ResMed alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ResMed from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $184.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. UBS Group upgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $186.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ResMed currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.50.

In other news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.49, for a total transaction of $438,725.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,228,144.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Justin Leong sold 7,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.36, for a total transaction of $1,635,926.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,001,511.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,286 shares of company stock valued at $6,238,026. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:RMD opened at $209.69 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $200.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $183.71. ResMed Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.85 and a fifty-two week high of $224.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.29. ResMed had a net margin of 21.02% and a return on equity of 30.34%. The company had revenue of $751.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 10th. ResMed’s payout ratio is currently 32.77%.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

Featured Story: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD).

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.