Vestcor Inc Has $1.09 Million Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Vestcor Inc cut its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 277 shares during the quarter. Vestcor Inc’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Chubb by 95.3% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Chubb in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Chubb in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Chubb from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, November 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Chubb from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $152.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Chubb from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Chubb from $137.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Chubb currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.35.

CB stock opened at $155.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $139.32 and a 200-day moving average of $128.41. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $87.35 and a fifty-two week high of $167.74.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.19). Chubb had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 6.24%. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.86%.

Chubb declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, November 19th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 2.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.97, for a total value of $128,783.97. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,973,634.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Sean Ringsted sold 11,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.09, for a total value of $1,699,777.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 201,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,820,735.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 146,031 shares of company stock valued at $21,697,079 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

