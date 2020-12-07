Vestcor Inc Has $698,000 Stock Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Vestcor Inc trimmed its position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,603 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 136 shares during the quarter. Vestcor Inc’s holdings in KLA were worth $698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KLAC. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in KLA by 116.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 992,397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $192,267,000 after purchasing an additional 534,158 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in KLA by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 883,342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $171,139,000 after acquiring an additional 52,922 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in KLA by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 762,031 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $147,636,000 after acquiring an additional 2,702 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in KLA by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 390,327 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $75,622,000 after acquiring an additional 93,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in KLA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,856,000. 79.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of KLA from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of KLA from $216.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of KLA from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of KLA from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.00.

KLAC opened at $263.70 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $226.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $202.10. KLA Co. has a 1-year low of $110.19 and a 1-year high of $264.17. The company has a market cap of $40.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.08, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.14.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.26. KLA had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 65.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 13th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. KLA’s payout ratio is 34.78%.

In other news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 1,129 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.19, for a total value of $204,563.51. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,009 shares in the company, valued at $907,580.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 3,415 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.13, for a total transaction of $806,383.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,448.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

