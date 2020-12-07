Vestcor Inc Has $731,000 Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Vestcor Inc decreased its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,254 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Vestcor Inc’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Blue Square Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.10% of the company’s stock.

COP stock opened at $44.27 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.26. The company has a market capitalization of $47.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.18 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.16. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $20.84 and a 12 month high of $67.13.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The energy producer reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. ConocoPhillips had a negative net margin of 5.66% and a negative return on equity of 0.02%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 19th were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 16th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 47.91%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on COP shares. Truist upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ConocoPhillips currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.61.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

