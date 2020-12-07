Vestcor Inc Has $731,000 Stock Holdings in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Vestcor Inc raised its holdings in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) by 63.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,536 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,304 shares during the quarter. Vestcor Inc’s holdings in DaVita were worth $731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVA. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of DaVita by 142.0% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,434,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428,625 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of DaVita by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,727,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,975,000 after acquiring an additional 45,750 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DaVita by 63.8% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 787,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,019,000 after acquiring an additional 306,617 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of DaVita by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 533,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,567,000 after acquiring an additional 114,536 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of DaVita by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 504,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,939,000 after acquiring an additional 54,121 shares during the period. 95.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other DaVita news, Director Barbara J. Desoer sold 1,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total value of $154,068.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,818 shares in the company, valued at $201,798. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.88, for a total transaction of $46,388.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,075,503.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 230,590 shares of company stock worth $20,876,006 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

DVA stock opened at $109.30 on Monday. DaVita Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.20 and a 1-year high of $114.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $12.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.87.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.36. DaVita had a return on equity of 43.99% and a net margin of 7.32%. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DaVita Inc. will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DVA shares. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of DaVita in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. ValuEngine upgraded DaVita from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. DaVita currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.00.

DaVita Company Profile

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

