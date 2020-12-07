Vestcor Inc Has $779,000 Stock Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Vestcor Inc trimmed its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,220 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 425 shares during the quarter. Vestcor Inc’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CTSH. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 5,910 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $279,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 12.4% during the second quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 75,778 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $4,306,000 after purchasing an additional 8,353 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 38.0% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 5,949 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 6.7% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 165,159 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $9,444,000 after purchasing an additional 10,430 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. 140166 upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Cowen upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $70.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.91.

NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $81.06 on Monday. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1-year low of $40.01 and a 1-year high of $81.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $75.04 and a 200 day moving average of $65.61. The firm has a market cap of $43.95 billion, a PE ratio of 30.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.61.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The information technology service provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.15 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 19.04%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 18th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 22.06%.

In related news, General Counsel Matthew W. Friedrich sold 1,075 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.61, for a total value of $71,605.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 2,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,723.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert Telesmanic sold 723 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.54, for a total transaction of $53,169.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $719,662.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 65,911 shares of company stock valued at $4,655,898. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

