Vestcor Inc Makes New $1.01 Million Investment in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE)

Vestcor Inc bought a new position in shares of CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 56,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,012,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 37.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 171,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,029,000 after acquiring an additional 47,027 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in shares of CareTrust REIT during the second quarter worth about $635,000. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 8.7% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 100,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,757,000 after acquiring an additional 8,046 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CareTrust REIT during the second quarter worth about $250,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 15.0% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 213,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,658,000 after acquiring an additional 27,800 shares during the last quarter. 79.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CareTrust REIT alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CTRE opened at $20.50 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.16 and a 12-month high of $23.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.65 and its 200 day moving average is $18.44.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.10). CareTrust REIT had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 45.10%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CareTrust REIT, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CTRE. Berenberg Bank upgraded CareTrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CareTrust REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Raymond James lifted their target price on CareTrust REIT from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. BidaskClub upgraded CareTrust REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 29th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on CareTrust REIT from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.63.

CareTrust REIT Profile

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

Recommended Story: FAANG Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE).

Receive News & Ratings for CareTrust REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareTrust REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.