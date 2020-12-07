Vestcor Inc Purchases 7,635 Shares of Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE)

Vestcor Inc boosted its holdings in Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) by 172.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,063 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,635 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc’s holdings in Safehold were worth $749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in Safehold by 7.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 484,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,563,000 after purchasing an additional 34,628 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Safehold by 42.6% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 2,362 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Safehold by 9.7% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Safehold during the second quarter valued at $3,151,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Safehold by 14.7% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 26,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. 24.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Safehold alerts:

Safehold stock opened at $68.16 on Monday. Safehold Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.95 and a 12 month high of $72.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 68.16 and a beta of -0.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.08.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Safehold had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 35.95%. The firm had revenue of $38.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.27 million. Equities analysts forecast that Safehold Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SAFE shares. Mizuho raised their price target on Safehold from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Safehold from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Safehold has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.25.

In related news, major shareholder Istar Inc. acquired 4,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $58.17 per share, with a total value of $249,956.49. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,614,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,955,344,878.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have purchased 45,641 shares of company stock valued at $2,588,262 over the last quarter. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Safehold

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

Featured Article: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Safehold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safehold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.