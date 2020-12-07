Vestcor Inc Raises Stock Holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Vestcor Inc lifted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 455.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,783 shares during the quarter. Vestcor Inc’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in W. P. Carey by 6,522.6% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,874,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $187,292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,830,951 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 151.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,191,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,626,000 after purchasing an additional 718,578 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,837,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,328,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,860,000 after purchasing an additional 195,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 931.2% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 212,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,400,000 after purchasing an additional 192,228 shares during the last quarter. 62.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:WPC opened at $70.16 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.58. W. P. Carey Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.62 and a twelve month high of $88.99. The company has a market capitalization of $12.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.43 and a beta of 0.72.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $302.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.90 million. W. P. Carey had a net margin of 28.17% and a return on equity of 4.98%. The business’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

WPC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of W. P. Carey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. TheStreet raised shares of W. P. Carey from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. W. P. Carey currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.67.

About W. P. Carey

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,216 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of June 30, 2020. For over four decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

