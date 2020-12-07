Vestcor Inc Raises Stock Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Vestcor Inc raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 91.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,466 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,177 shares during the quarter. Vestcor Inc’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clean Yield Group raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 68.6% in the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 86 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Pinnacle Bank raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 860.0% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 96 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 216.2% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 117 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 77.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ LULU opened at $377.06 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $341.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $327.46. The firm has a market cap of $49.14 billion, a PE ratio of 91.52, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.24. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1-year low of $128.85 and a 1-year high of $399.90.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 8th. The apparel retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $902.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $847.38 million. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 13.94%. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $192.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Citigroup cut shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $340.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $387.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $347.00 to $382.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $298.00 to $396.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Lululemon Athletica presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $359.52.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

