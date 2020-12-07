Vestcor Inc Sells 550 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Vestcor Inc decreased its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. Vestcor Inc’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 413.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 228,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,196,000 after purchasing an additional 184,278 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,610,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $161,943,000 after buying an additional 94,832 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 42,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,810,000 after buying an additional 5,993 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 856,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,143,000 after buying an additional 2,823 shares in the last quarter. 66.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EMR stock opened at $80.10 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.52. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $37.75 and a one year high of $80.44. The firm has a market cap of $47.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.52.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.15. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 25.98%. The company had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a $0.505 dividend. This is a boost from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.38%.

In related news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total value of $789,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 250,340 shares in the company, valued at $19,754,329.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EMR shares. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Stephens started coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Emerson Electric from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Sunday, October 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Emerson Electric has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.06.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

