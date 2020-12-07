Vestcor Inc Sells 632 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Vestcor Inc reduced its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,132 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 632 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc’s holdings in General Motors were worth $773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GM. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 758.0% during the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,287 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of General Motors by 29.8% during the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,633 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of General Motors by 377.0% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,951 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors during the second quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors during the third quarter worth $57,000. 74.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:GM opened at $44.40 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $63.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.91, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.81. General Motors has a 12-month low of $14.32 and a 12-month high of $46.71.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $1.36. General Motors had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 2.92%. The firm had revenue of $35.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. General Motors’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that General Motors will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on General Motors from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on General Motors from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Benchmark increased their target price on General Motors from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on General Motors from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on General Motors from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. General Motors presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.89.

In related news, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 8,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $293,328.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $361,440. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $1,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 189,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,334,788. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,310,697 shares of company stock worth $56,291,079 in the last ninety days. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

