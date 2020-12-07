Vestcor Inc Sells 881 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Vestcor Inc reduced its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,962 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 881 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,800,000. Ossiam increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ossiam now owns 64,465 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,453,000 after purchasing an additional 10,190 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 216,577 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,925,000 after purchasing an additional 20,728 shares during the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $972,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,817,000. Institutional investors own 73.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TFC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Truist Financial from $40.00 to $43.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Raymond James increased their price target on Truist Financial from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. TheStreet upgraded Truist Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Bank of America cut their price target on Truist Financial from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Truist Financial from $42.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Truist Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.78.

Shares of TFC opened at $48.23 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $65.02 billion, a PE ratio of 16.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.98. Truist Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $24.01 and a 12-month high of $56.92.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 16.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.19%.

In related news, EVP Kimberly Moore-Wright sold 1,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.09, for a total transaction of $61,637.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Brantley J. Standridge sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.10, for a total value of $67,650.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,510 shares in the company, valued at $564,201. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,355 shares of company stock valued at $228,825. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.

Featured Story: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.