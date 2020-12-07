Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Village Farms International Inc. is a producer, marketer and distributor of greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers and cucumbers primarily in North America. The Company’s operating segments consists of Produce business and the Energy business. Produce business markets and sells the product group, which consists of tomatoes, bell peppers and cucumbers. Energy business produces power. Village Farms International Inc. is based in Delta, Canada. “

Get Village Farms International alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently commented on VFF. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Village Farms International from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 14th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Village Farms International from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Village Farms International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Raymond James reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Village Farms International in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners boosted their target price on Village Farms International from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Village Farms International has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.29.

VFF opened at $10.75 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.75. Village Farms International has a 52 week low of $2.07 and a 52 week high of $11.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $708.98 million, a PE ratio of -67.19 and a beta of 2.34.

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 13th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $43.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.85 million. Village Farms International had a negative return on equity of 9.65% and a negative net margin of 5.42%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Village Farms International will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Christopher C. Woodward sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.78, for a total value of $53,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen C. Ruffini sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total value of $552,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Corriente Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Village Farms International during the third quarter valued at about $4,321,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Village Farms International by 65.0% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 1,430,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,549,000 after purchasing an additional 563,109 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Village Farms International by 646.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 111,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 96,150 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Village Farms International during the third quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Village Farms International in the third quarter worth $143,000. 14.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Village Farms International

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through three segments: Produce Business, Energy Business, and Cannabis and Hemp Business. The company also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority; and produces and supplies cannabis products.

Featured Article: What are Institutional Investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Village Farms International (VFF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Village Farms International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Village Farms International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.