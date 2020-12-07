Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Holdings Decreased by Engineers Gate Manager LP

Engineers Gate Manager LP decreased its holdings in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 18.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,333 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 4,375 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Waters were worth $3,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Waters during the third quarter valued at $205,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Waters by 43.8% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 15,010 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,937,000 after buying an additional 4,570 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Waters by 10.9% during the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 57,795 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $11,309,000 after buying an additional 5,694 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in Waters by 25.0% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 7,490 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Waters by 2.8% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,417 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on WAT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Waters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $236.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Waters from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Waters from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Waters in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on Waters from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $205.58.

Waters stock opened at $237.74 on Monday. Waters Co. has a 12 month low of $154.39 and a 12 month high of $245.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $224.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $207.33. The stock has a market cap of $14.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.97.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.23. Waters had a negative return on equity of 349.31% and a net margin of 22.61%. The business had revenue of $593.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.15 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Waters Co. will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Waters news, CFO Sherry Buck sold 17,499 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.62, for a total value of $3,878,128.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,702,554.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Robert G. Carson sold 2,277 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.95, for a total value of $519,042.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,451 shares in the company, valued at $786,655.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 23,776 shares of company stock valued at $5,317,571. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

