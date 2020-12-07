Wealthsource Partners LLC Sells 285 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Wealthsource Partners LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 11.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 285 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 237,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,313,000 after acquiring an additional 17,822 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $1,367,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 155.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,851,463 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,043,278,000 after acquiring an additional 10,854,416 shares during the period. Cit Bank NA Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 474.2% in the second quarter. Cit Bank NA Wealth Management now owns 43,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,159,000 after buying an additional 35,525 shares during the period. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 108.0% in the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 2,217 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM opened at $188.20 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $169.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.40. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $95.69 and a 52-week high of $188.45.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

