Wealthsource Partners LLC Sells 395 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Wealthsource Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,562 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 395 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PSX. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 71.6% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 496 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Balentine LLC boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 185.3% in the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 505 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in Phillips 66 in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 59.6% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 557 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. 65.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PSX. Mizuho reduced their price target on Phillips 66 from $92.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.18.

Shares of NYSE PSX opened at $69.32 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.60. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $40.04 and a fifty-two week high of $114.95. The company has a market capitalization of $30.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.03, a P/E/G ratio of 34.44 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.79. Phillips 66 had a positive return on equity of 8.76% and a negative net margin of 1.32%. The company had revenue of $16.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.11 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 17th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 16th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 44.72%.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

