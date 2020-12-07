William Blair Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM)

William Blair reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) in a research note published on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.
ATNM has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Maxim Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Alliance Global Partners began coverage on Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 5th. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $43.00.
NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM opened at $10.84 on Friday. Actinium Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $4.71 and a 12-month high of $19.47.
About Actinium Pharmaceuticals
Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for bone marrow transplant or adoptive cell therapies. Its lead product candidate is Iomab-B, which is in a pivotal Phase III clinical trial as an induction and conditioning agent in patients over the age of 55 with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia prior to receiving a bone marrow transplant, also known as a hematopoietic stem cell transplant.
Read More: Euro STOXX 50 Index
Receive News & Ratings for Actinium Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Actinium Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.