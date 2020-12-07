XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) PT Raised to $130.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) had its price objective hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered XPO Logistics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on XPO Logistics from $111.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on XPO Logistics from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Cowen lifted their price objective on XPO Logistics from $119.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on XPO Logistics from $115.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $110.91.

XPO Logistics stock opened at $119.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.23, a PEG ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 2.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.68. XPO Logistics has a 12 month low of $38.47 and a 12 month high of $121.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The transportation company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 0.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that XPO Logistics will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 54.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,622,887 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $357,117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634,711 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP lifted its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 29.9% in the second quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 3,178,459 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $245,536,000 after acquiring an additional 731,135 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 1.4% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,024,607 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $86,743,000 after acquiring an additional 14,477 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 2.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 990,146 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $76,488,000 after acquiring an additional 23,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 0.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 885,199 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $76,065,000 after acquiring an additional 3,071 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

XPO Logistics Company Profile

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, France, the United Kingdom, Spain, Poland, Romania, Italy, Portugal, Slovakia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers freight brokerage services comprising truck brokerage, intermodal, drayage, and expedite services; last mile services, primarily asset-light; density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental less-than-truckload freight services; full truckload services for transactional transportation of packaged goods, high cube products, and bulk goods; logistics services for domestic, cross-border, and international shipments; and managed transportation services.

