Zacks Investment Research Lowers Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Momo Inc. provides mobile-based social networking platform primarily in the Peoples Republic of China. Its platform includes mobile applications and related features, functionalities, tools and services. The Company offers two types of mobile game services non-exclusive mobile game services and exclusive mobile game services. It also provides membership subscription and other services which include paid emoticons and mobile marketing services. Momo Inc. is headquartered in Beijing, the Peoples Republic of China. “

MOMO has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup lowered shares of Momo from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, September 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Momo from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Momo from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, September 4th. 86 Research started coverage on shares of Momo in a report on Friday, September 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Momo from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.32.

Shares of MOMO stock opened at $13.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 5.51 and a quick ratio of 5.51. Momo has a 1-year low of $12.93 and a 1-year high of $40.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.42.

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The information services provider reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.75. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. Momo had a net margin of 17.75% and a return on equity of 22.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Momo will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MOMO. Overlook Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Momo in the third quarter valued at $104,557,000. ARGA Investment Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Momo by 3,880.8% during the third quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 2,883,964 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $39,683,000 after purchasing an additional 2,811,518 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Momo by 1,942.2% during the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,640,325 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560,003 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Momo by 34.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,266,488 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $92,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kylin Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Momo by 109.6% during the second quarter. Kylin Management LLC now owns 1,836,700 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,106,000 after purchasing an additional 960,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.90% of the company’s stock.

Momo Company Profile

Momo Inc operates a mobile-based social and entertainment platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application, as well as various related properties, features, functionalities, tools, and services to users, customers, and platform partners.

