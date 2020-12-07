Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on ZUMZ. TheStreet upgraded Zumiez from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Zumiez in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub downgraded Zumiez from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zumiez from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.50.

Get Zumiez alerts:

Zumiez stock opened at $36.72 on Friday. Zumiez has a fifty-two week low of $13.13 and a fifty-two week high of $39.26. The company has a market cap of $934.34 million, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.97.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.40. Zumiez had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 6.25%. The firm had revenue of $271.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Zumiez will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zumiez news, insider Adam Christopher Ellis sold 2,772 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $83,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,143,360. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher Codington Work sold 19,873 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total value of $755,571.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 145,299 shares of company stock valued at $5,228,849 in the last ninety days. 23.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zumiez in the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zumiez in the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Zumiez in the third quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Zumiez by 57.5% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,116 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 4,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zumiez in the second quarter valued at approximately $334,000. 80.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zumiez Company Profile

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of February 29, 2020, the company operated 718 stores, including 607 stores in the United States, 52 stores in Canada, 48 stores in Europe, and 11 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

Further Reading: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Zumiez Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zumiez and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.