Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Holdings Lifted by Boothbay Fund Management LLC

Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) by 172.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 230,063 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 145,549 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Zynga were worth $2,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Zynga by 1,467.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,978 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zynga by 201.4% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,203 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in Zynga during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Zynga in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Zynga in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ZNGA opened at $8.78 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.68 and its 200-day moving average is $9.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Zynga Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.65 and a 12 month high of $10.69. The firm has a market cap of $9.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -292.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.26.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $627.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $628.11 million. Zynga had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a negative return on equity of 2.06%. Research analysts predict that Zynga Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ZNGA shares. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Zynga in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Zynga from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Zynga from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Zynga from $11.50 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Zynga has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.75.

In other Zynga news, insider Jeffrey Miles Ryan sold 33,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total value of $287,113.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 73,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $622,404. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total value of $42,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 145,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,233,486. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 451,666 shares of company stock valued at $3,838,405. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook and Snapchat.

