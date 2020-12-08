$0.21 Earnings Per Share Expected for Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) will report $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have made estimates for Wingstop’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.14 and the highest is $0.25. Wingstop reported earnings of $0.14 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wingstop will report full-year earnings of $1.20 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.14 to $1.24. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Wingstop.

Get Wingstop alerts:

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 12.73%. The company had revenue of $64.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.11 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. Wingstop’s revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Wingstop from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Wingstop from $176.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Wingstop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.18.

Shares of Wingstop stock opened at $123.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 128.75, a P/E/G ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.06. Wingstop has a 1 year low of $44.27 and a 1 year high of $170.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $126.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.01.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. Wingstop’s payout ratio is 76.71%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Wingstop during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Wingstop by 90.0% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 190 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Wingstop by 84.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 438 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Wingstop during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 358.5% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 917 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the last quarter.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced and tossed in various flavors. As of November 03, 2020, the company operated and franchised 1,500 restaurants worldwide.

Read More: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Wingstop (WING)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Wingstop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wingstop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.