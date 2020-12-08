-$0.64 Earnings Per Share Expected for Prevail Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Prevail Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVL) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.64) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Prevail Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.61) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.68). Prevail Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.53) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Prevail Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.43) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.61) to ($2.39). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($2.56) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.12) to ($2.02). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Prevail Therapeutics.

Prevail Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRVL) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.09.

PRVL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Prevail Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Prevail Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Prevail Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 27th. ValuEngine raised Prevail Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Prevail Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.75.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Prevail Therapeutics by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 32,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Prevail Therapeutics by 491.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 2,789 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in Prevail Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $38,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Prevail Therapeutics by 17.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 5,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Prevail Therapeutics by 72.5% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 15,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the period. 82.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRVL opened at $10.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $357.19 million, a P/E ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.96. Prevail Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $9.02 and a 12-month high of $19.96.

About Prevail Therapeutics

Prevail Therapeutics Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing disease-modifying AAV-based gene therapies for patients with neurodegenerative diseases. The company's lead product candidate is PR001, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease with GBA1 mutation and neuronopathic Gaucher disease.

