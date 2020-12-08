-$1.10 Earnings Per Share Expected for HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTGM) This Quarter

Posted by on Dec 8th, 2020

Equities research analysts expect HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTGM) to report earnings of ($1.10) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for HTG Molecular Diagnostics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.16) to ($1.05). HTG Molecular Diagnostics reported earnings per share of ($0.15) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 633.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HTG Molecular Diagnostics will report full year earnings of ($4.81) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.95) to ($4.65). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($3.36) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.63) to ($3.15). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover HTG Molecular Diagnostics.

HTG Molecular Diagnostics (NASDAQ:HTGM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The medical research company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). HTG Molecular Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 194.78% and a negative return on equity of 101.81%.

HTGM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut HTG Molecular Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised HTG Molecular Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. HTG Molecular Diagnostics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $0.94.

Shares of HTGM stock opened at $5.35 on Friday. HTG Molecular Diagnostics has a 52-week low of $3.78 and a 52-week high of $13.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 5.48 and a current ratio of 5.74. The company has a market capitalization of $25.37 million, a PE ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.60 and its 200 day moving average is $0.79.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HTGM. Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $802,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics during the third quarter valued at $398,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 1,500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 399,995 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 374,996 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 211.7% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 210,815 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 143,172 shares during the period. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 5,113,958 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 53,798 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.09% of the company’s stock.

HTG Molecular Diagnostics Company Profile

HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc a commercial stage life sciences company, focuses on the precision medicine. The company offers instrumentation; consumables comprising assay kits; and software that automate sample processing and profiles various molecular targets. Its platforms generate a molecular profiling library for detection using next-generation sequencing.

Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HTG Molecular Diagnostics (HTGM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for HTG Molecular Diagnostics (NASDAQ:HTGM)

Receive News & Ratings for HTG Molecular Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HTG Molecular Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit