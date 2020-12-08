-$1.10 Earnings Per Share Expected for HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTGM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTGM) to report earnings of ($1.10) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for HTG Molecular Diagnostics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.16) to ($1.05). HTG Molecular Diagnostics reported earnings per share of ($0.15) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 633.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HTG Molecular Diagnostics will report full year earnings of ($4.81) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.95) to ($4.65). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($3.36) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.63) to ($3.15). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover HTG Molecular Diagnostics.

HTG Molecular Diagnostics (NASDAQ:HTGM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The medical research company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). HTG Molecular Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 194.78% and a negative return on equity of 101.81%.

HTGM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut HTG Molecular Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised HTG Molecular Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. HTG Molecular Diagnostics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $0.94.

Shares of HTGM stock opened at $5.35 on Friday. HTG Molecular Diagnostics has a 52-week low of $3.78 and a 52-week high of $13.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 5.48 and a current ratio of 5.74. The company has a market capitalization of $25.37 million, a PE ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.60 and its 200 day moving average is $0.79.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HTGM. Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $802,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics during the third quarter valued at $398,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 1,500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 399,995 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 374,996 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 211.7% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 210,815 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 143,172 shares during the period. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 5,113,958 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 53,798 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.09% of the company’s stock.

HTG Molecular Diagnostics Company Profile

HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc a commercial stage life sciences company, focuses on the precision medicine. The company offers instrumentation; consumables comprising assay kits; and software that automate sample processing and profiles various molecular targets. Its platforms generate a molecular profiling library for detection using next-generation sequencing.

